Ector County ISD wears yellow as a sign of hope and to remember those lost four years ago

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Students and staff around ECISD wore yellow all day Thursday as a way to remember the shooting four years ago.

Wearing yellow, like they did just days after the 2019 shooting, gave students and staff a sense of community in their mourning.

Some received a little yellow ribbon so they could participate in the day.

Around Ector County, students and school staff honored the four-year anniversary of a shooting that took the lives of seven and injured many more by wearing yellow, a sign of hope.

The poem you heard, that’s our peace poem that we say at our campus. We try to promote peace as a part of our curriculum and we teach the children, you know, to honor each other’s light and to also, if they see their friend crying or they see them hurting, then they can offer peace for them.

Austin Montessori teaches its students about peace every day, but Thursday was special.

It feels good… it really does. It makes us feel unified and we’re all working for the same end which is peace for our children… peace and education.

At Odessa High, theatre students received ribbons and gathered around the school’s memorial to one of the victims in the shooting, Leilah Hernandez, who was a student at OHS and just 15 years old.

We were encouraging kids and staff to wear yellow and that’s just a way for us to know that I wasn’t the only one going through this grief. So it unites people and it helps people feel that love together.

It’s not only Ector County schools remembering the day four years ago. Everyone is allowed the time to grieve.

You know, many times you hear the words ‘it’s time to move forward.’ We do that every single day, but on that day, it’s okay to hold a moment, a candle, in vigilance, of remembrance of what was lost and also what’s gained.

Navarrete, who works in the mental health field, says it is especially important to be there for those who are hurting and mourning.

