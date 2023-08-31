Ector County ISD wears yellow as a sign of hope and to remember those lost four years ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Students and staff around ECISD wore yellow all day Thursday as a way to remember the shooting four years ago.
Wearing yellow, like they did just days after the 2019 shooting, gave students and staff a sense of community in their mourning.
Some received a little yellow ribbon so they could participate in the day.
Around Ector County, students and school staff honored the four-year anniversary of a shooting that took the lives of seven and injured many more by wearing yellow, a sign of hope.
Austin Montessori teaches its students about peace every day, but Thursday was special.
At Odessa High, theatre students received ribbons and gathered around the school’s memorial to one of the victims in the shooting, Leilah Hernandez, who was a student at OHS and just 15 years old.
It’s not only Ector County schools remembering the day four years ago. Everyone is allowed the time to grieve.
Navarrete, who works in the mental health field, says it is especially important to be there for those who are hurting and mourning.
