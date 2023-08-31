CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, September 1st, 2023

Summer weather is sticking around...
CBS7 News at 4 First Alert Forecast
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, September 1st, 2023: The cooler temperatures that started the week are far behind us now as summer is still hanging on in West Texas and southeast New Mexico. The high pressure system that has been plaguing us all summer is currently situated over New Mexico and is looking to push back east and continuing to keep us in it’s grasp.

As we head into September, temperatures will remain above average with 90s in the extended forecast. Along with hot temperatures, dry conditions will also continue through the next 10-days.

