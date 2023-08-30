Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD announces tax rate reduction and approves 2024 budget

(Pecos-Barstow-Toyah I.S.D.)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District has announced approval for a reduction in the tax rate from $1.0605 to $1.0200. The district says this is one of the lowest tax rates in the state of Texas.

“We are thrilled to announce the reduction of the tax rate to $1.0200,” said Superintendent Brent Jaco. “This decision showcases our dedication to ensuring that quality education remains accessible while alleviating the burden on our valued taxpayers. Our team has worked diligently to strike a balance between financial prudence and maintaining high educational standards.”

Though the tax rate is $1.0200, the district says they are on track to paying off all debts by 2029 should values in the area continue to stay up.

Additionally, the Board has approved a balanced budget for the upcoming 2024 fiscal year.

“The approval of the budget for the 2024 fiscal year signifies the unity and commitment of our Board to serve the best interests of our students and families,” said Board President AlexAndrea Zamarripa. “We understand the importance of responsible financial management and are excited to continue advancing educational opportunities within a financially sustainable framework.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD shooting investigating
UPDATE: Odessa Police investigating shooting that left two in critical condition
Charlotte Latasha Pegues
Court documents: Grandmother identifies missing boy
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Identity of Cordarius discovered: His mother arrested
The group of truckers held peaceful protests so that they can get better work hours and pay.
West Texas truck drivers receive unexpected response after protest
Police tape mgn
Odessa man dies another charged with murder after shooting

Latest News

First African American Midland church to celebrate 100th anniversary
Founded by Mary and Freddie Bass in 1923, Mt. Rose Full Gospel Baptist Church will celebrate...
First African American Midland church to celebrate 100th anniversary
This medical shop supplies items like wheelchairs, shower chairs, scooters and many other...
Medical shop brings need to Midland residents
Inside look at the 2023 Air Sho
Inside look at the 32nd Annual Air Sho at Midland International Space Port