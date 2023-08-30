Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD announces tax rate reduction and approves 2024 budget

PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District has announced approval for a reduction in the tax rate from $1.0605 to $1.0200. The district says this is one of the lowest tax rates in the state of Texas.

“We are thrilled to announce the reduction of the tax rate to $1.0200,” said Superintendent Brent Jaco. “This decision showcases our dedication to ensuring that quality education remains accessible while alleviating the burden on our valued taxpayers. Our team has worked diligently to strike a balance between financial prudence and maintaining high educational standards.”

Though the tax rate is $1.0200, the district says they are on track to paying off all debts by 2029 should values in the area continue to stay up.

Additionally, the Board has approved a balanced budget for the upcoming 2024 fiscal year.

“The approval of the budget for the 2024 fiscal year signifies the unity and commitment of our Board to serve the best interests of our students and families,” said Board President AlexAndrea Zamarripa. “We understand the importance of responsible financial management and are excited to continue advancing educational opportunities within a financially sustainable framework.”

