ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD there was a small fire in the girl’s bathroom at Nimitz Middle School.

The school was evacuated as a precaution.

Odessa Fire Rescue cleared the area before students were allowed back in.

The district says the incident is being investigated.

We do different types of drills throughout the year so that in case of a real emergency students and staff know what to do. The students did a great job during this emergency and everyone was safe.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.