Coahoma’s Perkins named 3A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week

COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) - Coahoma senior Austin Perkins was named 3A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Perkins’ three-phase performance helped Coahoma take home the coveted Howard County Bowl trophy with a 50-34 victory over rival Forsan last Friday.

The track standout was tough to cover on offense, as he made six catches for 284 yards and four touchdowns. Perkins scored on a game-opening 75-yard TD reception, and he set a school record with a 99-yard scoring catch later in the game.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Perkins shined on defense with 12 tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass break up. He also recovered a fumble on special teams in addition to playing punter.

Perkins and the Bulldogs snapped a two-game losing streak against the Buffaloes in what head coach Chris Joslin calls his team’s biggest game of the year.

“I think his performance has been in the works,” Coach Joslin said. “He’s been on varsity for three years and works extremely hard. He shows up every day in the summer. He shows up early here in the morning to do stuff on his own. It’s been a work in progress, and it all came to fruition this past Friday. He means a ton to our program. Him and Billy (Bailey) and a couple of other kids, they can move all over the place and make matchup problems.”

Perkins is involved with his church and several community service activities in Coahoma. He serves on the school’s Athletic Council and is a team captain on the Bulldogs’ football team.

