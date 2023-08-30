ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, August 31st, 2023: As we close the book on meteorological summer, we strangely continue to climb the hill on our temperature roller coaster on Thursday. After a couple of days in the lower 90s for those in Midland/Odessa, Thursday marks the beginning of the upper 90s across the region that are currently expected to last until next weekend. High pressure out west will keep us warm and dry for the next few days. Labor Day weekend will be hot, but on the bright side, Midland/Odessa are looking to flirt with, but avoid the triple digits!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.