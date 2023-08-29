Where to honor the victims of the 2019 mass shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, August 31 marks 4 years since the shooting that left seven dead.

Below is a list of events happening in the Permian Basin that pay tribute to those lives lost.

Shine A Light, Sunrise service at UTPB, 7:00 a.m.

Shine A Light

Random Acts of Kindness blood drive immediately after the ceremony.

Free Mental Health Screenings at PermiaCare from 10 a.m. -3 p.m.

Show your support by wearing yellow on Thursday.

Hope and Healing

If there are any tributes that we missed let us know at news@cbs7.com

