Where to honor the victims of the 2019 mass shooting

Flags honoring Odessa mass shooting victims
Flags honoring Odessa mass shooting victims(Odessa Chamber of Commerce)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, August 31 marks 4 years since the shooting that left seven dead.

Below is a list of events happening in the Permian Basin that pay tribute to those lives lost.

  • Shine A Light, Sunrise service at UTPB, 7:00 a.m.
Shine A Light
Shine A Light(UTPB)
  • Random Acts of Kindness blood drive immediately after the ceremony.
  • Free Mental Health Screenings at PermiaCare from 10 a.m. -3 p.m.
  • Show your support by wearing yellow on Thursday.
Hope and Healing
Hope and Healing(none)

If there are any tributes that we missed let us know at news@cbs7.com

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Identity of Cordarius discovered: His mother arrested
Charlotte Latasha Pegues
Court documents: Grandmother identifies missing boy
ECISD officials ‘angry and frustrated’ after bomb threat evacuates Permian High School
OPD shooting investigating
UPDATE: Odessa Police investigating shooting that left two in critical condition
The group of truckers held peaceful protests so that they can get better work hours and pay.
West Texas truck drivers receive unexpected response after protest

Latest News

Hurricane task force
Governor Abbott deploys hurricane response resources to Florida
Lily was treated as soon as Fix West Texas received her. She had to be sedated and her back was...
Fix West Texas adopts a puppy with a wound on its back
Monday is the first day that the high is in the 80s since before the summer officially started...
The 80s are back in the weather for the Permian Basin, but just for a little
The 80s are back in the weather for the Permian Basin, but just for a little