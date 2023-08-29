Where to honor the victims of the 2019 mass shooting
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Thursday, August 31 marks 4 years since the shooting that left seven dead.
Below is a list of events happening in the Permian Basin that pay tribute to those lives lost.
- Shine A Light, Sunrise service at UTPB, 7:00 a.m.
- Random Acts of Kindness blood drive immediately after the ceremony.
- Free Mental Health Screenings at PermiaCare from 10 a.m. -3 p.m.
- Show your support by wearing yellow on Thursday.
If there are any tributes that we missed let us know at news@cbs7.com
