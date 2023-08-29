Inside look at the 32nd Annual Air Sho at Midland International Space Port

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - September 9th and 10th will mark the 32nd annual Air Sho at Midland International Air and Space Port.

This year’s event will include planes from previous years such as C-45s, the famous Torah planes, and everyone’s favorite jet truck, as well as some new attractions.

Inside look at the 2023 Air Sho (Lauren Munt- CBS7)

2023 will mark 3 consecutive years of the Air Sho running since Covid put a pause on the event back in 2020.

Despite a pandemic putting a stop to the long-time event, the CAF isn’t looking back.

This year’s Air Sho will feature a new act with a jet team that is supersonic Soviet-era jets that has Bill Combes, the wing leader for the High Sky wing is excited about the event.

“Everybody says oh it’s the same Air Sho. Well it’s not” said Bill Combes, Wing Leader for High Sky Wing.

Inside look at the 32nd Annual Air Sho (none)

This year’s event will include a P-40 Warhawk which will be a featured fighter plane from World War II.

The show will also have a 1951 Cessna 11-19 Bird Dog which I got a ride in earlier and let me tell you, to be able to ride in a plane that was used during World War II is truly amazing.

Inside look at the 2023 Air Sho (Lauren Munt- CBS7)

But what makes this show truly amazing is the history in these machines that John Echols loves, and it’s a love he wants to share with generations young and old.

“After we fly in the show we put on our flight suits and we go down the flight line out there and shake young people’s hands, old people’s hands, veterans’ hands and to see them and to see the joy they get out of this is worth it all,” said John Echols, Pilot in the 2023 AirSho.

At the end of the day, this event is more than just planes flying and giving the audience a thrill, it’s about remembering our history as a nation and seeing how our veterans used to fight in the war vs. the technology in the aircraft that we fly today.

“It’s a part of our heritage, it’s certainly a part of our freedom. I mean that’s why we’re here today because of the veterans and that’s what makes being a member of the CAF so important to me” said Donnie Haeffner, Pilot in 2023 Airsho

Inside look at the 2023 Air Sho (Lauren Munt- CBS7)

With veterans coming out and seeing some of the old planes, there’s always the opportunity for a history lesson for these ex-pilots.

“Everyone now and then we get to see a World War 2 veteran that flew an airplane. I went to an Airshow a few years back where I talked to a veteran who flew a L17 in Korea. And he told me things about the airplane that I’d never known. I’ve heard from instructors and I’ve heard from other pilots but he told me some things that I didn’t know about the L17″ said Haeffner

If you wanna come out to the 32nd annual Air Sho that will be happening next weekend on September 9th and 10th you can find tickets here.

