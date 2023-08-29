Fix West Texas adopts a puppy with a wound on its back

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -One puppy in Midland is now in good hands and ready to be adopted after a mysterious wound appeared on her back.

The puppy was adopted by Fix West Texas from the Midland Animal Shelter.

The city said the puppy was treated as soon as the animal shelter noticed something was wrong.

Lily was treated as soon as Fix West Texas received her. She had to be sedated and her back was shaved off in order for the veterinarians to fully see her wound.

“I was kind of shocked because I didn’t expect it. So, I came in and I saw her and didn’t know what had caused it. So, my first thought was we need to take care of her, clean her up, and get her on some pain medication so that’s what we did.” said Katlyn Walthall, Director of fundraising and Community outreach at Fix West Texas.

Last week, Fix West Texas took in eight dogs from the Midland Animal Shelter.

Four of those dogs were going to be euthanized, and Lily was one of the eight.

When they first received her, the people at Fix West Texas didn’t expect her to be in bad condition.

“My first reaction when I did contact the animal services director, was to ask if there were any other animals in her condition or similar condition on site. Because if so, we’d like to take those as well. So that’s my main concern is that what exactly is going on down there.” said Karen Patterson. Executive Director at Fix West Texas.

Fix West Texas adopts lots of dogs from different shelters, but they only adopt healthy pets.

Which is why they were shocked when they saw Lily’s large wound and had to take her in.

The Midland Animal Shelter were investigating what happened with Lily. They said she was picked up on August 16 as a stray, and was noted as normal and vaccinated.

About a week later is when they noticed something was wrong.

“Last Thursday, an animal services officer reported that the dog had some scabbing areas along the spine..it was determined (to be) a chemical burn caused by an otc topical flea treatment applied prior to intake.”

At the moment, Lily is recovering and is being monitored constantly. Fix West Texas is looking for someone to foster or adopt Lily.

