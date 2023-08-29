ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 30th, 2023: Fall-like temps may have started the work week, but we continue to see a warming trend. Expect highs in the lower 90s for Midland/Odessa on Wednesday, but then a build up back to the upper 90s across the region by the end of the week as an area of high pressure expands in our direction. Sadly, rain chances will be very small, if any. On the bright side, Midland/Odessa are currently looking to flirt with, but avoid the triple digits!

