CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 30th, 2023

Good bye False Fall, hello Summer, my old friend!
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Forecast for Wednesday, August 30th, 2023
By Justin Lopez
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 30th, 2023: Fall-like temps may have started the work week, but we continue to see a warming trend. Expect highs in the lower 90s for Midland/Odessa on Wednesday, but then a build up back to the upper 90s across the region by the end of the week as an area of high pressure expands in our direction. Sadly, rain chances will be very small, if any. On the bright side, Midland/Odessa are currently looking to flirt with, but avoid the triple digits!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Identity of Cordarius discovered: His mother arrested
Charlotte Latasha Pegues
Court documents: Grandmother identifies missing boy
ECISD officials ‘angry and frustrated’ after bomb threat evacuates Permian High School
OPD shooting investigating
UPDATE: Odessa Police investigating shooting that left two in critical condition
The group of truckers held peaceful protests so that they can get better work hours and pay.
West Texas truck drivers receive unexpected response after protest

Latest News

Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, August 29th, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, August 28th, 2023
CBS7 News at 10 Sunday - First Alert Forecast
CBS7 News at 10 Sunday - First Alert Forecast
saturday 10PM First Alert Forecast
saturday 10PM First Alert Forecast