Odessa man dies another charged with murder after shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jason Crowder, 26, has died after being hospitalized for injuries from a shooting in Odessa on Wednesday.

On August 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 700 block of Snyder, where two parties had a verbal argument that ended in shots being fired.

Both parties involved in the shooting were taken to the hospital.

Zacimbrice White was released from the hospital and arrested on August 26th and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony 1st Degree. Those charges will now be upgraded to Murder, Felony 1st Degree.

