Odessa man dies another charged with murder after shooting

Police tape mgn
Police tape mgn(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Jason Crowder, 26, has died after being hospitalized for injuries from a shooting in Odessa on Wednesday.

On August 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the 700 block of Snyder, where two parties had a verbal argument that ended in shots being fired.

Both parties involved in the shooting were taken to the hospital.

Zacimbrice White was released from the hospital and arrested on August 26th and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Felony 1st Degree. Those charges will now be upgraded to Murder, Felony 1st Degree.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Identity of Cordarius discovered: His mother arrested
Charlotte Latasha Pegues
Court documents: Grandmother identifies missing boy
Permian high school
HOAX: Report of person with weapon at Permian
ECISD officials ‘angry and frustrated’ after bomb threat evacuates Permian High School
OPD shooting investigating
UPDATE: Odessa Police investigating shooting that left two in critical condition

Latest News

After 13 years, the radiology program at Midland College reopened on Aug. 21.
Midland College radiology program reopens after 13 years
High temps and drought conditions cause water line breaks in Midland
High temps and drought conditions cause water line breaks in Midland
Midland fire displaces five
Fire in Midland displaces five
2023 Cancer Sucks Event
2023 Cancer Sucks Fest