Fire in Midland displaces five

Structure fire(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland says Sunday at approximately 8:40 p.m., crews with the Midland Fire Department were called to a structure fire on East County Road 140 and Ranch Road 1213.

The fire began in the home and spread to two sheds nearby. There were no injuries reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting 5 displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

