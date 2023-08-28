CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, August 29th, 2023

False Fall is over, back to Summer...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Forecast for August 29th, 2023
By Justin Lopez
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, August 29th, 2023: Fall-like temps may have started the work week, but we will now begin a warming trend. Temps will gradually build from the lower-90s on Tuesday, back up to the upper-90s across the region over the week as an area of high pressure expands in our direction. This will also lead to less storm activity, but enough moisture may linger around in the atmosphere to kickstart showers in the northern and western reaches of our area on Tuesday. After that, we can expect to dry out and warm up. Thankfully, Midland/Odessa are currently looking to avoid the triple digits!

