The 80s are back in the weather for the Permian Basin, but just for a little
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday is the first day that the high is in the 80s since before the summer officially started on June 21.
The Permian Basin was stuck in the heat but now a cold front is providing relief.
Many people were able to escape the A/C and go for a walk or enjoy one of the area’s many parks.
This summer has seen record-breaking pure temperatures and record-breaking heat waves, so the break has been welcomed, even by the animals!
But the cooler weather likely won’t last for too long…
Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.