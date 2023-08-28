The 80s are back in the weather for the Permian Basin, but just for a little

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Monday is the first day that the high is in the 80s since before the summer officially started on June 21.

The Permian Basin was stuck in the heat but now a cold front is providing relief.

Basically, we’ve been under a big ridge of high pressure that has been over the area and it’s been that way for a couple of months now. So we’ve been seeing those triple digits, consecutive record-breaking heat. And we had this cold front move through… got a little cloud cover, a little bit of rain, and that’s cooled us down.

Many people were able to escape the A/C and go for a walk or enjoy one of the area’s many parks.

It’s been over two months and I’m very happy because when I woke up this morning, it feels so nice and I could wear like this and I can walk and enjoy the parks and the beauty of the nature.

This summer has seen record-breaking pure temperatures and record-breaking heat waves, so the break has been welcomed, even by the animals!

But the cooler weather likely won’t last for too long…

Enjoy today. That’s all I can say because, I mean, it’s gonna take– it’ll be a while before we see that again. At least through August if not the beginning of September.

