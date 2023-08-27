TTUHSC discusses risks of binge drinking as college starts again

By Jensen Young
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Students are getting back to college campuses and parties often follow. It is important to keep it to safe levels because the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism recently reported that 18-to-22-year-old college students have binge drinking rates than their peers not in college.

Binge drinking is defined as 5 or more alcoholic drinks in a two-hour period for men and 4 or more alcoholic drinks in a two-hour period for women.

Binge drinking is not healthy for the body and can lead to a variety of problems.

Binge drinking can also hurt other people.

Researchers from the N-I-A-A-A estimate that every year 696,000 students between the ages of 18-24 are assaulted by another student who is drinking.

And that 1,519 students in that age range die from unintentional alcohol-related injuries, including motor vehicle crashes.

Because of peer pressure, it can be difficult to avoid alcohol and those encouraging people to drink more.

Townsend’s suggestions to stay safe while drinking are to bring your own drink and keep a cup in your hand.

There is always the option of drinking water or soda and declining any alcohol that is offered.

