ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, August 28th, 2023: Fall is that you? Not really, but temperatures across the region will be much more comfortable than the oppressive heat that we’ve been dealing with all summer long.

Highs on Monday will be in the 80s and 90s across the region thanks to a cold front. Along with cooler temperatures the cold front has increased rain chances. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday. Winds will be from the east/northeast between five and 10 miles per hour.

Monday's Forecast (KOSA)

Rainfall amounts aren’t looking all that impressive for our region. Even though totals aren’t looking too impressive, we desperately need rain, so any rain is welcome. Overall, rain amounts over the next few days are looking to be around a half inch or less. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Rainfall Forecast (KOSA)

Monday is looking to be the coolest day of the week. The high pressure that has kept us in it’s grip throughout summer will shift back into place as the week progresses leading to increasing highs and diminishing rain chances.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

