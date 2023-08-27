2023 Cancer Sucks Fest

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Last night, the West Texas Gifts of Hope organization hosted the Cancer Sucks Fest to fundraise money to help cancer patients.

Business owners and vendors in the Permian basin came together to help cancer patients by donating money for the new building they are creating.

The cancer sucks fest had live music and food for the community.

The West Texas gifts of hope hosted the event to build more hospital rooms for patients.

“It’s going to add several more rooms to accommodate more cancer patients when they are doing their treatments.” said Board Member of West Texas Gifts of Hope Chris Bryson.

This is the biggest fundraiser for West Texas gifts of hope to help cancer patients.

They also host these kinds of events to expand their organization.

“We are doing our best to continue to grow on what we got, and we want to expand with customers and help. we want to continue our outreach to the community.” said President-Elect Blake Little.

A huge turnout in the event so far for west Texas gifts of hope.

They are hoping to continue to attract more people for these events.

“I want to make this next one bigger and bigger. We want to continue to grow our house. I want to continue our outreach. I want to continue to offer more services with our patients as we grow. cancer is not going anywhere; it is getting bigger every day.” said Blake Little.

They are planning to finish the new building within the next year.

