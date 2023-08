MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′s player of the week is Midland High senior defensive back, Jaxson Kidd.

The Bulldog senior is currently recovering from a C5 vertebrae injury he sustained in a scrimmage, in early August.

Head coach Thad Fortune spoke earlier this week about what Jaxson means to the team.

“He’s still a huge part of our program, the only thing that’s changed is he won’t be running out there on Friday nights, but his role hasn’t changed, his influence hasn’t changed. Like I said he’s on our leadership council he’s been in every leadership council meeting, on the phone, on speaker with us, it could have been a lot worse. So while I hate to lose him on the football field it’s a blessing that the only thing he lost is playing football.”

