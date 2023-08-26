Midland Fly into Fall Event

By Armando Gomez
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Midland airports department hosted the Fly into Fall event for the community to learn more about aviation.

This event was free to the community for all ages and educational and interactive aviation experience for all ages.

People were able to experience airplanes, helicopters, and classic cars that were on display.

It was a good opportunity for people to learn more about aviation and to try something that they have never done before.

“My oldest son is very interested in planes and the technology that goes with it. He’s been able to ask questions, and everybody taking time and listen and just the hands on being so close to see how things function.” said Midland Resident Kristyn Sorensen.

West Texas has a rich history in aviation that people probably didn’t know about.

“So West Texas has a proud legacy in being involved in aviation. You might not know this. During World War two, the army air corps had sixteen bases in West Texas. Obviously, Midland is in the middle of all this.” said Texas State Board of Education Member of District 15.

This event helped people to learn more about starting a career in aviation.

Former air pilots were able to give helpful advice and share their experience.

“Don’t be scared. keep looking into it and learn. Come to events like this and see if this is something you are interested in.” said Midland Presiding Judge of Judicial District Court

They are planning to have this event again to the public next year in Midland.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Identity of Cordarius discovered: His mother arrested
Charlotte Latasha Pegues
Court documents: Grandmother identifies missing boy
Permian high school
HOAX: Report of person with weapon at Permian
ECISD officials ‘angry and frustrated’ after bomb threat evacuates Permian High School
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home

Latest News

This is the fourteenth year of the Midland County Fair and the goal for this year is to provide...
What can you do at the Midland County Fair?
Importance of Pet Fire Safety
Importance of Pet Fire Safety
Adopt-a-Pet: Meet Benji
Adopt-a-Pet With Carpet Tech: Meet Benji
David and Dusty Armitage welcome Quirin Stetten from Germany at Midland International Air and...
Permian Basin host families needed for exchange students