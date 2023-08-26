Midland Fly into Fall Event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The city of Midland airports department hosted the Fly into Fall event for the community to learn more about aviation.

This event was free to the community for all ages and educational and interactive aviation experience for all ages.

People were able to experience airplanes, helicopters, and classic cars that were on display.

It was a good opportunity for people to learn more about aviation and to try something that they have never done before.

“My oldest son is very interested in planes and the technology that goes with it. He’s been able to ask questions, and everybody taking time and listen and just the hands on being so close to see how things function.” said Midland Resident Kristyn Sorensen.

West Texas has a rich history in aviation that people probably didn’t know about.

“So West Texas has a proud legacy in being involved in aviation. You might not know this. During World War two, the army air corps had sixteen bases in West Texas. Obviously, Midland is in the middle of all this.” said Texas State Board of Education Member of District 15.

This event helped people to learn more about starting a career in aviation.

Former air pilots were able to give helpful advice and share their experience.

“Don’t be scared. keep looking into it and learn. Come to events like this and see if this is something you are interested in.” said Midland Presiding Judge of Judicial District Court

They are planning to have this event again to the public next year in Midland.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.