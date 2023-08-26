HIGHLIGHTS: Midland High defeats Lubbock Monterey 39-14 in the season opener

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Aug. 26, 2023
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland High Bulldogs opened the 2023 season with a home win over Lubbock Monterey.

Junior Running Back Elijah McCoy opened the ballgame with a kick-off return for a touchdown. He followed up with a second touchdown shortly thereafter.

Quarterback Tristan Love threw two passes for touchdowns in the second quarter helping Midland High take a 29-0 lead heading into the half. The Bulldogs finished with a 39-14 win.

