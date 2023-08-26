ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, August 27th, 2023: Very exciting news everyone...cooler weather is on the way. After what has felt like a never ending scorcher, we’re looking to see some “fall” like weather over the next few days as a decent cold front moves through the region. Bad news is, the cool weather doesn’t stick around for very long, but it’ll be nice to have while it’s here.

Temperatures across the region on Sunday will still be hot, with highs in the 90s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high of 97°. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the afternoon and evening.

Sunday's Forecast (KOSA)

A cold front will move through and bring cooler temperatures to the area and increased rain chances. Monday is looking to be the best bet for scattered to widespread rain chances across West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Highs on Monday are looking to be only in the 80s. The last time Midland International recorded an 80 degree temperature was back in early June, so it’s been a while. As the high pressure system settles, temperatures will slowly climb through the week with the 80s disappearing quickly and temperatures making their way back to the upper-90s and triple digits heading into next weekend. Along with warmer temperatures, rain chances disappear from the forecast.

CBS7 First Alert 10-Day Forecast (KOSA)

Rainfall amounts aren’t looking all that impressive for our region. Parts of the far north Permian Basin have the chance for higher rainfall amounts. Overall, rain amounts over the next few days are looking to be around a half inch or less. We desperately need rain, so any rain is welcome.

Rainfall Forecast-Next 7 Days (KOSA)

