COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) - Howard County rivals, Forsan and Coahoma. faced off in the Band of the Week.

It was a close race but in the end, Coahoma took home the banner.

With a total of 6,790 votes, Coahoma won with 3,873 of those votes.

Hear from the Big Red Band above.

