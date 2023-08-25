What can you do at the Midland County Fair?

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - There are going to be many activities throughout the weekend at the Midland County Fair.

Not all of the activities will be available on Thursday night, but there are plenty of options for things to do like eating at one of the many food trucks or shopping with some vendors.

You know, there’s so many food booths, there’s so many things for kids, the carnival, lots of vendors, there’s gonna be lots of entertainment on the stages… just happiness for everybody.

This is the fourteenth year of the Midland County Fair and the goal for this year is to provide something for people with all kinds of interests.

But many people have set up shop to sell their products, whether it is food or something else.

We have so many vendors. You could buy– you could book a vacation and you could buy a baseball cap. I mean you could do anything you want– and beds, we have a bed vendor. So I mean anything you want to do, you can pretty much find out here.

The carnival opens Thursday night and there is a ferris wheel, a petting zoo, a fun slide and much more.

Vendors will be opening inside the Horseshoe and new activities will be added throughout the weekend.

Thriving United is also hosting its HopeFest for the second year with the Midland County Fair.

It is a family fun, Christian music festival. We are gonna have some local churches performing praise and worship and our headliner is the “Unspoken” group.

Action on Friday starts at 3 pm and the vendors inside the Horseshoe open at 5 pm. The fair opens at 10 am on Saturday and Tejano Sunday opens at noon.

For more information about the Midland County Fair, visit the fair’s website.

