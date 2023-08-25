More Tx Panhandle area games to stream this season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - While TPSN and NewsChannel 10 will host 60 live streams of high school football games this season, we have compiled a list of more area games available to stream:
Brownfield
Click here to stream Brownfield games.
Bushland
Click here to stream Bushland games.
Claude
Click here to stream Claude games
Dalhart
Click here to stream Dalhart games.
Dumas
Click here to stream Dumas games.
Hereford
Click here to stream Hereford games.
Pampa
Click here to stream Pampa games.
Perryton
Click here for a video stream of Perryton games. Click here or here for audio streams of Perryton games.
Stratford
Click here to stream Stratford games.
Sudan
Click here to stream Sudan games.
White Deer
Click here to stream White Deer games.
If there is a YouTube or radio stream of your team you would like included in this list, email us at txpsn@hotmail.com.
