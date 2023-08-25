Dallas hosts Austin in Western Conference action

Dallas hosts Austin in Western Conference action
(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Austin FC (9-10-5, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (8-9-6, 11th in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: FC Dallas -102, Austin FC +261, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Austin in conference action.

Dallas is 7-7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 5-0-0 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

Austin is 7-10-4 against Western Conference opponents. Sebastian Driussi leads the 10th-ranked scoring team in the league with eight goals. Austin has scored 35.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. Austin won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has scored 10 goals for Dallas. Bernard Kamungo has two goals over the last 10 games.

Driussi has scored eight goals with three assists for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 1-6-3, averaging 0.8 goals, 2.6 shots on goal and 2.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Austin: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured).

Austin: Leo Vaisanen (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Identity of Cordarius discovered: His mother arrested
Charlotte Latasha Pegues
Court documents: Grandmother identifies missing boy
Permian high school
HOAX: Report of person with weapon at Permian
ECISD officials ‘angry and frustrated’ after bomb threat evacuates Permian High School
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home

Latest News

FILE - Republican National Convention, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. The Republican...
Republicans pick Houston to host their 2028 national convention
Divvying dollars key issue as ACC leader ponder western expansion with Stanford, Cal and SMU
Joseph Oakman and fellow Proud Boys plant a flag in Tom McCall Waterfront Park during an "End...
Texas prosecutor says he will not seek death penalty for man in slayings of 2 elderly women
San Antonio shooter wounds 2 officers during car pursuit, police say