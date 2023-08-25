CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, August 26th, 2023

Hot to end the week, but some relief soon!
By Justin Lopez
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, August 26th, 2023: Temperatures will be hot this weekend, but will remain in the 90s! Rain chances will be greatest for areas out to our west and in the higher elevations, although a passing shower or thunderstorm is still possible in the Permian Basin both Saturday and Sunday.

Midland/Odessa is looking to see high temperatures in the upper-90s on Saturday. We’ll see slight chances of isolated showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, with greater chances Monday and Tuesday of next week thanks to a cold front that is expected to drop by! After the front, temperatures are expected to drop to the upper-80s during the day and upper-60s overnight. Yup, that’s right, we may get a taste of FALL!!! Then Mother Nature says, “Just kidding” as we warm back up to the upper-90s for the rest of next week

