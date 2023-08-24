Inaugural Awaken the Desert happening in Monahans

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - The inaugural Awaken the Desert event will launch this Saturday in Monahans. Christian Artists and speakers plus food and drink vendors will all be part of this event.

The event’s coordinator Dusty Coulston says it’s something that has been in her heart for a long time.

Now, she can make this a dream come true.

“This is a free event open to all ages in the community and surrounding areas. Bring your lawn chairs and your shade umbrella. We’re going to have food trucks and vendors, but you are still welcome to bring your ice chest. No glass bottles or alcohol. Just come and enjoy the day. Spend some time worshipping and fellowshipping. Hopefully, you get something out of it,” said Coulston.

She is hoping this becomes an annual tradition.

You can find more information on their Facebook page.

