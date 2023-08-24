Importance of Pet Fire Safety

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The fire incident highlights the importance of animal fire safety as a couple of puppies died and people need to have a safety plan not just for themselves but also for their animals.

There are many ways a pet can start a fire at home accidentally especially if there’s an open flame present.

“With pets and fire prevention is important. Knowing what the risk can be. So, with candles especially with cat tails and dog tails having a screen in front of the fireplace to keep the animals out of there.” said Midland Animal Services Manager Melissa Hobson.

Cat and dog tails can also move the stove knobs in the kitchen.

It is important to have a safety mechanism on the stove.

“It’s important to have a safety plan set up for your family and a lot of people include their pets in their family. Approximately one thousand fires were accidentally caused by pets.” said Midland Fire Department Investigator Justin Rhoades.

Additionally, pet owners need to make sure that their furry friends are wearing their collars and a microchip to locate them in case they escape from a fire at home.

“Making sure your animals have tags or microchips if there is an emergency and if they get out of the house without you. It’s easier for them to get returned to you.” said Hobson.

When making a safety plan for your pets. You can also consider getting a pet fire safety sticker which will let firefighters know that there are pets inside.

