CBS7′s Small Business Summer Season 2 Finale
An overview of all business featured in Season 2 of CBS7′s Small Business Summer
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This week, Mary Kate Hamilton wraps up season 2 of CBS7′s Small Business Summer. Over the past two summers, she has featured 24 incredible locally owned businesses in the Permian Basin. 13 are minority-owned, 12 are women-owned, and all 24 are outstanding examples of entrepreneurship in our community. All of them make West Texas a better place to live and work. THANK YOU to the businesses who have opened their doors to CBS7, and thank you to ALL OF YOU who have supported small businesses.
List of this year’s businesses:
Tokyo 1
The Spot
Tall City Bistro
Chiaro Coffee Co.
Hashbrowns & High Hopes
Mutty Paws Ranch
Typickle Pickles
Off The Wall Barbershop
Anderson Tiles
Permian Basin Auto Detailing
Ratengo Food Truck
All business addresses, contact information and hours are listed on their original stories.
For a full recap of this year’s featured businesses, watch here:
