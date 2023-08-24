CBS7′s Small Business Summer Season 2 Finale

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This week, Mary Kate Hamilton wraps up season 2 of CBS7′s Small Business Summer. Over the past two summers, she has featured 24 incredible locally owned businesses in the Permian Basin. 13 are minority-owned, 12 are women-owned, and all 24 are outstanding examples of entrepreneurship in our community. All of them make West Texas a better place to live and work. THANK YOU to the businesses who have opened their doors to CBS7, and thank you to ALL OF YOU who have supported small businesses.

List of this year’s businesses:

Tokyo 1

The Spot

Tall City Bistro

Chiaro Coffee Co.

Hashbrowns & High Hopes

Mutty Paws Ranch

Typickle Pickles

Off The Wall Barbershop

Anderson Tiles

Permian Basin Auto Detailing

Ratengo Food Truck

All business addresses, contact information and hours are listed on their original stories.

For a full recap of this year’s featured businesses, watch here:

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.