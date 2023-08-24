CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, August 25th, 2023

Temps will start to warm up, but more relief soon!
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Weather Forecast for 8/25/23
By Justin Lopez
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, August 25th, 2023: Temperatures begin a slight climb as we head into the weekend, but will remain in the 90s! Rain chances will be greatest for areas out to our west and in the higher elevations.

Midland/Odessa is looking to see high temperatures in the upper-90s on Friday. There will be a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, with the potential of more rain on Monday and Tuesday of next week as we are tracking a cold front that is expected to drop by!

