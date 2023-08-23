Three arrested in Andrews for stealing copper wire

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - On Aug.23 Andrews police officers were conducting surveillance on a business in the 200 Block of SW Mustang after someone had told the police department about suspicious activity.

Early Wednesday morning officers found three men stealing copper wire from a business. The three were identified as Craig Hobbs, Wayne Wallace, and Jerret Garcia. They men were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity (theft of copper wire), unlawful use of criminal instruments and criminal trespass.

The men had stolen copper wire on them as well as large bolt cutters, which they were using to cut the service lines to buildings.

All subjects were taken to the Andrews County Jail.

