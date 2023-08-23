Representative Landgraf responds to Permian High School hoaxes

Permian High School.
Permian High School.(KTLE Foto de archivo)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - State Representative Brooks Landgraf is sounding off on the hoaxes at Permian High School this week.

He’s proposing harsher punishments for those behind them.

His Facebook post reads in part:

“I’m working to crack down on hoax threat by increasing the penalty for that crime.

As part of the punishment, the criminal should have to pay for the public resources that were squandered as a result of the bogus call”

You can read Landgraf’s full statement here.

