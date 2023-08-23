Odessa Police investigating shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say they are currently investigating a shooting on the 700 block of Snyder.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes until further notice.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case # 23-0009866.

CBS7 will continue to update this story with more information as it is obtained.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.