Odessa Police investigating shooting

By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say they are currently investigating a shooting on the 700 block of Snyder.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes until further notice.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case # 23-0009866.

CBS7 will continue to update this story with more information as it is obtained.

