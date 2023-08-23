MISD Increase Offerings in Career and Technical Opportunities

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland ISD has increased offerings in career and technical education, which means more opportunities for students.

Last school year, more than five thousand students in grades nine through twelve were enrolled in a c-t-e course. The number of students completing an industry-based certificate across MISD five high schools increased more than two hundred percent compared to the prior year.

The career and technical education program are offering twenty-seven new programs with one hundred twenty-one individual classes.

These classes prepare them for a bright future in both higher education and thriving careers.

“Students who are leaving they have a higher opportunity for being hired and the fields they are going with in high school and just exposes them in different areas they wouldn’t be exposed to.” said Midland ISD CTE counselor Lalena Carpenter.

These programs include dual credit courses through Midland College and trade courses in areas such as welding, automotive repair, and nursing.

“The experience that I already have just from this class alone is like it’s just a lot.” said Midland ISD CTE student Amon Mosley.

Midland college also provides state-of-the-art facilities that provide an even better opportunity for hands-on learning experiences.

“I really wasn’t expecting something like this like going into lab and taking apart stuff and putting it back together correctly,” said Mosley.

The CTE courses are a critical component of the district efforts and career readiness for the future.

Students who received an IBC certificate in Midland ISD were able to find a job when they graduated from high school because of the skills they gained in the CTE courses.

“Our industries talk about how they love having these students who have these skills, and they can progress them how they need to within their company as well.” said Carpenter.

Beginning this school year, students will have the opportunity to participate in a new plant science program which includes turf grass management and landscape management courses.

