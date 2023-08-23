CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, August 24th, 2023

90′s are all the rage!
By Justin Lopez
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, August 24th, 2023: Now that what was left of Tropical Storm Harold has moved out of our area, temperatures begin a slight climb, but will remain in the 90s! Rain chances begin to dwindle for most of us, with Alpine and others in the higher elevations seeing the best chances of feeling those elusive drops of liquid from the sky.

Midland/Odessa is looking to see high temperatures in the mid- to upper-90s on Thursday. However, temperatures are trending away from the triple digits for the next few days and we’re monitoring the potential for more rain on Monday and Tuesday of next week!

