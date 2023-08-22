Pigskin Preview: Buena Vista Longhorns

IMPERIAL, Texas (KOSA) - “It’s been a learning experience. A good thing I learned from under some good coaches, three good coaches that have given me some guidance and taught me a lot of good things over these years,” said Head Coach Jacob Benavidez.

That’s new head coach Jacob Benavidez. He served as an Assistant Coach for the Longhorns years ago before returning back this season to lead the team.

“It’s been really good, I’ve had him in the past, he’s coached here before, and having him back it feels exactly the same and I really like it,” said Cole Kaughman.

“I’ve known him for a long time great coach, love playing under him,” said Jackie Jurado.

Under Benavidez is returning Quarterback Caden Valdez who is ready to lead the offense as a sophomore.

“You wouldn’t think that if you see him play, he’s able to read some defenses and offenses and he’s very physical, and he’s a great asset to his team,” said Benavidez.

Caden’s offense features Aiden Lopez and Jackie and Jaden Jurado which adds flexibility to the offense.

“I feel like we could just play anywhere around and just quick, fast, and it’s hard to stop our running and pass game,” said Jackie Jurado.

The guys on Buena Vista’s offense are excited to showcase what they could do on defense.

“We’re pretty strong up front, we got some people who can tackle and they can float to the ball, they can read the field pretty well,” said Jurado.

“It’s been real easy because they already kind of know what I expect, they just work hard and they’re out here every day wanting to get better, wanting to take that next step in the playoffs,” said Benavidez.

