ECISD officials ‘angry and frustrated’ after bomb threat evacuates Permian High School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD confirms there were no explosives on campus at Permian High School, after an anonymous 9-1-1 caller reporter a bomb threat at the school.

ECISD’s explosive K-9 officer and Odessa police’s explosive ordinance division swept the school while students and staff were evacuated.

Officers found two backpacks, but those were left behind by students and were cleared of suspicion.

When regular dismissal procedures started at 4:00 p.m. some after school activities resumed in areas that were cleared by law enforcement.

No explosives or suspicious items were found.

ECISD released a statement about the fake threat saying,

“Permian High School and district officials are angry and frustrated to have school interrupted this way. ECISD will continue to work with other local, state and federal agencies to identify the person, or people, responsible for making these threats and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

The district thanked local law enforcement agencies and staff for responding well to a scary situation for the second day in a row.

UPDATE 3:50 p.m. : Regular dismissal procedures will begin at at Permian High School at 4:00 p.m. Students will be dismissed from the field where they were evacuated to around 3 p.m.

The district says there will not be enough time to allow kids back into the building.

ECISD asks parents for patience as officials anticipate dismissal to take longer than normal.

Buses will pick up from their normal spot and parents can pick up from their regular location, too.

A bomb threat has been called into Permian High School. ECISD says law enforcement is at the school and implementing emergency procedures.

The district says after checking the perimeter of the school, students are being evacuated to the field.

PHS students will not be dismissed until the situation is resolved and unification with parents can be done in a safe and orderly way.

Law enforcement is in the process of clearing the school now.

