ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Do you know if your child’s car seat is installed correctly? Odessa Fire and Rescue is hosting an event where parents can receive a free car seat inspection.

The event will be Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Location: Fire Station #6

2110 Penbrook St.

Odessa, TX

