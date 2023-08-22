ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, August 23nd, 2023: Tropical moisture continues to make its way through the area thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold. This will keep temperatures down into the low- to mid-90s for many of us, but those in the higher elevations and around the Big Bend may see some 80s for a change. Rain chances will be highest south of I-10, where there is also the potential of flooding due to heavy storms.

Midland/Odessa are looking to see high temperatures in the low- to mid-90s on Wednesday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day in the Permian Basin as moisture trails in behind Harold’s remnants. Although not much rain is expected, temperatures are trending away from the triple digits for the next few days!

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.