Multiple threats made against West Texas Schools: Determined to be hoaxes

By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ODESSA/ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - Monday morning, officers with Brewster County received a bomb threat call for Alpine High School, and all students were quickly evacuated.

Shortly after this threat, officers in Odessa received a threat about a person with a weapon at Permian High School, the school was quickly placed on lockdown.

How did the districts react?

In Alpine, all the schools in the area immediately implemented shelter-in-place protocols.

In Odessa, multiple law enforcement agencies immediately raced to the High School.

Both districts kept parents informed on the developing situations via social media and mass messages.

The threats are called a hoax.

At 2 P.M. it was announced that the bomb threat in Alpine was determined to be not credible.

Less than an hour later, ECISD called the threat at Permian a hoax.

Students and staff at both schools are safe.

According to ECISD, at least three school districts in West Texas received some type of hoax threat.

CBS7 has not yet determined which other district received a threat.

According to our sister station KFDA, Amarillo High School was placed on lockdown for a threat. CBS7 is working to determine if this is the third school ECISD is referring to.

What happens next?

Investigations in both Alpine and Odessa have been launched to identify the callers who made the false statements.

A bomb threat is considered a federal offense, and according to Alpine ISD, the FBI is working on this case.

The CBS7 team is grateful to learn that the students in our community are safe.

