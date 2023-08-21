Midlander Arielle Loewen Wins Third Place in CrossFit Games

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Midlander Arielle and her family had a meet and greet event at Tall City and Brewing in Midland to celebrate her huge accomplishment in the CrossFit Games.

Last year, she competed in the CrossFit games and finished eleventh place.

This year, she made it to the podium for the first time and is dubbed the third fittest woman on earth.

Loewen faced tough challenges to make her dreams come true.

She didn’t qualify to compete in the CrossFit games for the first five years of her career.

She had to put her dream to the side to focus on starting a family with her husband.

“Decided to come back to it after giving birth. So, to come back stronger and fitter just shows like you don’t have to give up on your dreams if you’re a mom and you don’t need to settle in for housework. it shows you can do more” said third place winner at CrossFit games, Arielle Loewen.

Not only is she the third fittest woman on earth but she is considered the fittest mom on earth.

She is one of the few women competing that has kids.

“I gave up on trying to be an athlete because I thought I had to focus on my family. God kind of showed me that he has more for me and to keep working hard. you can be a mom and athlete and be great at both things.” said Loewen.

She is a great example for her family, and she has been a huge role model for them.

“I am super proud as a husband. I see her work every day. It looks harder than a nine to five job. I would rather work in the construction hot sun everyday than what she does. I’m super proud of her.” said Dillon Loewen.

She competes against other athletes across the globe.

This time, she was the only woman representing America on the podium.

“I think it such an honor because I am a proud born and raised American and I love Texas and my country. So being able to hold the American flag on the podium and the only American on the podium was really special.” said Loewen.

Arielle will be competing in the rogue competition in Austin in October.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.