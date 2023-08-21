Midland deli to open second location at Bush Tennis Center

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Murray’s Deli is bringing its lunch hour hustle and bustle to the Bush Tennis Center this fall.

This Midland staple is set to open its new location in November at the center’s new pro shop. The restaurant will be called Murray’s Center Court Grille.

It will have a bar, plus indoor and outdoor seating. Tennis Center staff say they hope it adds convenience and a social component to their facility.

“I’ll just stay here, have a bite and get back on court. So, it’s going to be really nice,” said Randy Garcia, a tennis professional and head padel pro at the center.

Since it was established in 1984, Murray’s Deli has remained constant through three owners and has grown into a Midland classic.

“I grew up going to Murray’s. I live near there and it just became, just like our go to place and anybody who grew up in Midland knows Murray’s,” said Betsy Wells, owner and partner.

Wells and her family bought the deli in 2020. By partnering with the center, they’ll bring the deli’s bestsellers to athletes and members alike.

“Anything you’d want after playing tennis, or a round of pickleball, we will have it for you,” Wells said.

The restaurant is one of many improvement projects at the tennis center, Executive Director Tim Stallard said.

“It’ll just give us more of a social environment. That’s something that the Bush Tennis Center really needed,” Stallard said. “And with the addition of our new athletic center, new pro shop [and] having a wonderful restaurant with indoor outdoor seating like Murray’s. It’s going to be a great addition to our project.”

Wells says customers can expect a limited menu with all of Murray’s classic sandwiches, salads and more. Unlike their primary location, they’ll also have a full bar and stay open all weekend.

“You know, you can have a drink, go play tennis, vice versa,” Wells said. “And just to have the hustle and bustle of people. If you’ve been to main Murray’s, like lunch is crowded and it’s fun. You get to see people and I think that’ll offer that to this side of the town.”

The restaurant will be open to the public, but center members will get a discount. More people means more opportunities for the center.

“I’m really excited for it to be opening,” Garcia said. “Especially since it’ll actually help us get more clientele out here and larger events [and] larger tournaments.”

Garcia says the convenience of on-site food broadens the possibilities for the tennis center.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.