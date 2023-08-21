Local handyman uses business to give back to the community

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Local handyman Jimmy Rodriguez began his own business repairing homes and providing other repair services.

For a better life for him and his family. With the issues that small businesses go through and his wife’s medical condition, he decided to go for it and now plans to give back to the community.

Rodriguez said he was afraid when he started his handyman business.

Especially after his wife’s diagnosis that left him in charge of taking care of his family.

“Yea it was a little scary at first, but just knowing that god has taken care of me this far, it just gives me the piece to know that I’m still going to be taken care of everyday.” said Jimmy Rodriguez, owner of Jimmy’s Home Repair and Service.

Rodriguez’s wife was diagnosed with Scleroderma, which is a rare autoimmune disease that effects the skin and internal organs.

She’s required to be on oxygen 24/7 and isn’t able to move around like she used to.

Rodriguez said that this business has given him flexibility to always be there if she needs him.

“You know she’s still there, but kind of losing her as wife, or the kids losing her as a mother. Just the things that she use to be able to do that she can’t anymore and me having to step up and take the slack from her.” said Rodriguez.

Apart from having a flexible schedule and being able to provide for his wife and three kids, he also plans to give back to the community.

In the form of repairing a person or a families home who maybe can’t afford to pay someone to do that job.

“You know God says to love your neighbor. Love God, love your neighbor. So if we have the ability, we have the tools, the resources to be able to help somebody and to bless somebody. Then that’s definitely what we’re going to do.” said Jimmy’s Home Repair and Service assistant, Sammy Jordan.

Rodriguez has been working on his own for the past year, but now he has the help from his longtime friend, Jordan.

Some of the services he provides are dry wall repair, exterior and interior fan installation, dog room installations, fence repairs and more.

Rodriguez said if you know of anyone in the community that needs a home repair and can’t afford it, they may be able to help.

