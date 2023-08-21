INTERVIEW: Odessa College holding auditions for “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely?: A Modern Fairytale”

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This fall, the Odessa College Theatre will be putting on “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely?: A Modern Fairytale”, an adaptation of “Pygmalion” and the stage musical “My Fair Lady”.

Community members and Odessa College students, faculty, and staff are all welcome to audition and be part of the production!

For more information, visit: https://www.flowcode.com/page/ocfall2023production

