INTERVIEW: Odessa College holding auditions for “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely?: A Modern Fairytale”

By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This fall, the Odessa College Theatre will be putting on “Wouldn’t It Be Lovely?: A Modern Fairytale”, an adaptation of “Pygmalion” and the stage musical “My Fair Lady”.

Community members and Odessa College students, faculty, and staff are all welcome to audition and be part of the production!

For more information, visit: https://www.flowcode.com/page/ocfall2023production

