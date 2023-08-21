Identity of Cordarius discovered: His mother arrested

Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland(Midland Police Department)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - After months of investigating, the Midland Police Department has finally discovered the identity of Cordarius, a non-verbal boy who was found in Midland.

According to MPD, the boy’s full name is Cordarius Lashun Pegues, and he is 24 years old.

MPD arrested 47-year-old Charlotte Latasha Pegues, Cordarius’s mother, was arrested for Exploitation of a Disabled Individual.

READ NEXT: Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Hit and run crash
Arrest made in hit and run
Midland teen dead in shooting, two teens arrested
Midland Burger King roof fire
Midland Burger King catches fire: No injuries
Police lights and caution tape.f
Remains of missing Midland man found in Culberson County
Midland Fire Department ambulance truck
Two hospitalized after Hydrochloride acid spill: Homes and businesses being evacuated

Latest News

Multiple threats made against West Texas Schools: Determined to be hoaxes
Multiple threats made against West Texas Schools: Determined to be hoaxes
Permian high school
HOAX: Report of person with weapon at Permian
Alpine High School evacuated
ECISD Fine Arts Department wins multiple awards