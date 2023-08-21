Identity of Cordarius discovered: His mother arrested
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - After months of investigating, the Midland Police Department has finally discovered the identity of Cordarius, a non-verbal boy who was found in Midland.
According to MPD, the boy’s full name is Cordarius Lashun Pegues, and he is 24 years old.
MPD arrested 47-year-old Charlotte Latasha Pegues, Cordarius’s mother, was arrested for Exploitation of a Disabled Individual.
