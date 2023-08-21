HOAX: Report of person with weapon at Permian
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The lockdown at Permian High School has been lifted and all students and staff are safe.
According to ECISD, the report made to police was a hoax.
Students are not being dismissed early.
Read the district’s full statement on the lockdown below:
Permian High School is in lockdown right now due to a report of a person on campus with a weapon.
Law enforcement is on the scene.
We will update you with more information as we have it.
