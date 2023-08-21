HOAX: Report of person with weapon at Permian

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The lockdown at Permian High School has been lifted and all students and staff are safe.

According to ECISD, the report made to police was a hoax.

Students are not being dismissed early.

Read the district’s full statement on the lockdown below:

The lockdown at Permian HS has been cleared and all students and staff are safe. It was determined the call to the police was a hoax. Again, the lockdown has been cleared and all students and staff are safe. For safety reasons, the school will not dismiss students at this time and will do a regular class change for 7th period.

Permian High School is in lockdown right now due to a report of a person on campus with a weapon.

Law enforcement is on the scene.

We will update you with more information as we have it.

