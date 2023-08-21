ECISD Fine Arts Department wins multiple awards

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Ector County ISD is adding some silverware to its trophy case with two new awards for the fine arts department.

ECISD was awarded “District of Distinction” for the third year in a row.

Out of over 1,200 eligible districts, Ector County was one of just 68 to receive the honor.

Districts receive this honor for using their visual arts curriculum to inspire creativity and social-emotional learning.

“I think that that award shows what the teachers are doing and how great that they are doing on a daily basis in the classroom,” said Dr. Aaron Hawley, Executive Director of Fine Arts for ECISD. “And so it’s a testament to the strength of the art program– the visual art programs here in ECISD.”

ECISD and the other winning districts will be honored by the Texas Art Education Association on November 17.

The district has also been named one of the “Best Communities for Music Education” for the ninth year in a row.

This honor is awarded to districts that demonstrate exceptionally high commitment and access to music education.

