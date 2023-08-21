CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023

Tropical trouble to shake things up a bit!
By Justin Lopez
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023: Tropical moisture begins to make its way into the area thanks to a disturbance from the Gulf of Mexico. This will allow our temperatures to cool down a few degrees, into the mid- to upper-90s. Rain chances will increase especially around the southern portions of our region such as Alpine, Fort Stockton and other locations south of I-10.

Midland/Odessa are looking to see high temperatures in the upper 90s on Tuesday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day in the Permian Basin. After that, the chances of rain will start to increase along with slightly cooler temps.

