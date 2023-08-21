Alpine High School evacuated

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) -The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office received information of a bomb threat at Alpine High School, Monday morning.

All students and school personnel were evacuated safely.

Sheriff’s office deputies and other law enforcement officers are currently searching the school.

A bomb detection canine team has been notified and is en route to assist in the search. This incident is under investigation, and any applicable charges will be filed.

ECISD Fine Arts Department wins multiple awards
Midlander Arielle Loewen Wins Third Place in CrossFit Games
