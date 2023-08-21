Alpine High School evacuated

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) -The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office received information of a bomb threat at Alpine High School, Monday morning.

All students and school personnel were evacuated safely.

Sheriff’s office deputies and other law enforcement officers are currently searching the school.

A bomb detection canine team has been notified and is en route to assist in the search. This incident is under investigation, and any applicable charges will be filed.

