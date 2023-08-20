Pigskin Preview: Sanderson Eagles

The Sanderson Eagles may start the season with only six players. However new coach Justin Hilliard and this team could still earn a playoff berth.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSON, Texas (KOSA) - The Sanderson Eagles may start the season with only six healthy football players. Even by six-man football standards, that is low.

The Eagles hope to get a few back, and maybe have nine players at the start of district play.

“There’s not a lot of us, but we’ve got a lot of heart,” sophomore quarterback Kai Hilliard said.

“We lost four starters who were all seniors last year,” sophomore running back Derek Campos said. “We had some other boys that were gonna play this year but they moved. So now it’s just us.”

New head coach Justin Hilliard comes to Sanderson from Chester, a 1A school in East Texas.

“We scrimmaged against Leakey and Nueces Canyon,” he said. “Walking out with six kids against big 1A’s with 25, 26 kids. We held up pretty strong against those teams.”

Kai is Coach Hilliard’s son, and his dad said he was an All-Region kicker as a freshman at Chester. Kai doesn’t seem to mind the move to West Texas.

“There’s a lot more to see,” he said. “There’s mountains. It’s dry. The football is a little bit different. I like it better out here.”

“People say it’s hot right now, and it’s warm, but it’s not East Texas humid,” Coach Hilliard said. “This stadium is beautiful out here, and the area is beautiful.”

That stadium is one of the most unique settings in Texas football. Surrounded on three sides by rocky cliffs and sunken into the ground, it’s nicknamed “The Pit.”

“It’s our Pit,” Campos said. “It’s our home. They join us down here, and we’ve got a home advantage.”

Sanderson plays in District 3-1A DII, with state-power Balmorhea, Grandfalls-Royalty, Sierra Blanca, and Dell City. Sanderson does not have any seniors on this year’s team.

“All the experience we can gain this year is gonna translate well into next year,” Coach Hilliard said. “I think we can still compete for a playoff spot. I’m just excited to be out west, and we’ll see how the season goes.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Odessa Hit and run crash
Arrest made in hit and run
Midland teen dead in shooting, two teens arrested
Midland Burger King roof fire
Midland Burger King catches fire: No injuries
Police lights and caution tape.f
Remains of missing Midland man found in Culberson County
Midland Fire Department ambulance truck
Two hospitalized after Hydrochloride acid spill: Homes and businesses being evacuated

Latest News

The Sanderson Eagles may start the season with only six players. However new coach Justin...
Pigskin Preview: Sanderson Eagles
Com Aquatics Swim Diver Isabel Baley and Head Coach Omar Ojeda Selected to Represent Team USA...
Com Aquatics Swim Diver Isabel Baley and Omar Ojeda Selected to Represent Team USA at the Junior Pan American Championship
PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Ackerly Sands
PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Ackerly Sands Mustangs
Odessa Permian Panthers football
Pigskin Preview: Odessa Permian Panthers